4 more dead, 35 new COVID-19 cases

Jamaica News: Four more people died yesterday as a result of COVID-19, bringing to 192 the number of people killed by the virus in Jamaica.

Also, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 35 new cases were confirmed, bringing to 9749 the total so far for Jamaica. Twelve of them were from Kingston and St Andrew and nine from St James.

Those who contracted the virus yesterday were between three and 88 years. Twelve were from Kingston and St Andrew and nine from St James.

Meantime, there were 21 recoveries yesterday bringing the total so far recovered to 4,303 while 4,139 cases are active. One hundred and twenty-one people are in hospital three of whom are critical.

