4 killed in vehicular crash in St Ann – Watch Video

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Up to four people are feared dead and several others injured following a two-vehicle crash on the Queens High Way, near Discovery Bay, in St. Ann.

According to the police, a Mercedes Benz motorcar and a Toyota Fielder collided. This was followed by an explosion that caused a fire that burned to death two of the occupants of one of the vehicles. Two other people are said to have died also as a result of the crash

There are some reports that what caused an explosion at the scene was a cylinder of cooking gas that was in a vehicle caught up in the crash.

Watch this video from the scene.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....