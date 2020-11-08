4 killed in vehicular crash in St Ann – Watch Video

Up to four people are feared dead and several others injured following a two-vehicle crash on the Queens High Way, near Discovery Bay, in St. Ann.

According to the police, a Mercedes Benz motorcar and a Toyota Fielder collided. This was followed by an explosion that caused a fire that burned to death two of the occupants of one of the vehicles. Two other people are said to have died also as a result of the crash

There are some reports that what caused an explosion at the scene was a cylinder of cooking gas that was in a vehicle caught up in the crash.

Watch this video from the scene.