4 in custody for beating of teen at dance

Police now have four women in custody for the beating of a 17-year-old at an illegal party in St Andrew, two weekends ago. The two women accompanied by their lawyer turned themselves in about 4:30 this afternoon (Tuesday).

The teen, Kaylan Dowdie, was admitted in a critical state at the University Hospital of the West Indies, after the incident two Saturdays ago, in Papine. A friend of hers who was also beaten was treated and released.

On Friday last, two other women turned themselves into police.

Police yesterday named two more they were seeking, making four in all. They said at the time another woman whose photograph was published on social media as one of the suspects was not involved and they had no interest in her.

Ms Dowdie is on life support.

