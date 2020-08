Four men are now in Police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of

ammunition during an operation in Tiverton Road, Kingston 2 on Friday, July 31.

Reports from the Rockfort Police are that between the hours of 6:00 a.m., and 9:00 a.m., a

search was conducted at a premises during which one 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm

rounds of ammunition was seized. Four men who occupy the premises were arrested. Their

identities are being withheld pending further investigations.