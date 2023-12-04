4 family members stabbed to death inside Queens home; Suspect fatally shot by police

A violent rampage rocked Far Rockaway, Queens on Sunday morning.
Police said a man stabbed his own family to death, killing four people, including two children, before attacking two responding officers.
A long driveway leading up to homes off of Beach 22nd Street was opened up and CBS New York saw some of the wreckage left behind from the early morning disturbing chain of events.
Neighbors on Beach 22nd Street awoke to a crime scene with the sound of gunshots just after 5 a.m. Police said a girl called 911 saying her cousin stabbed and killed her family members. One neighbor saw the girl outside.
“The girl, I seen her running with no shoes on. She wasn’t saying anything. She was running trying to get help,” the neighbor said.
Police said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon of the Bronx, was visiting family at the Far Rockaway home. Two responding officers found him at the end of the driveway carrying luggage.
“They engaged him in a short, casual conversation, ‘Hey, did you hear anything? Do you know what’s going on?’ And the male kind of nodded and then he drew a knife off his person and immediately attacked both officers, slashed the first officer in the neck and the second officer in the head,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.
One officer, a 28-year veteran, shot and killed Gordon. At the home, police found an 11-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman, and a man in his 30s all dead with stab wounds.
SOURCE: CBS news