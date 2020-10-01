4 cops interdicted in nine night video

Police - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Four police officers have been interdicted after investigations into a viral video showing breaches of various Acts at a nine-night.

Large numbers of police and civilians were seen at the nine night at which several shots were fired in an illegal “gun salute”. It was pointed out that the nine night also had loud music and was being held after curfew hours.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, ordered a multi-agency police investigation into the video

The video, which was shot at a nine-night in a rural St. Andrew community, showed members in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Firearms Act and the Noise Abatement Act, among others, a JCF release said.

Investigations continue.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....