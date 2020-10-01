4 cops interdicted in nine night video

Jamaica News: Four police officers have been interdicted after investigations into a viral video showing breaches of various Acts at a nine-night.

Large numbers of police and civilians were seen at the nine night at which several shots were fired in an illegal “gun salute”. It was pointed out that the nine night also had loud music and was being held after curfew hours.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, ordered a multi-agency police investigation into the video

The video, which was shot at a nine-night in a rural St. Andrew community, showed members in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Firearms Act and the Noise Abatement Act, among others, a JCF release said.

Investigations continue.