4 bodies from Shallow Graves on Gully Bank Were Those of Missing Clarendon Men

Police say four of five bodies exhumed from shallow graves in St Andrew are those of men who had gone missing from Clarendon.

The bodies were dug up last month near Washington Gardens on the Sandy Gully bank, at an area called Danger Island,  following investigations by police.

A release Thursday evening, June 11, said the results of DNA testing done on samples taken from bodies found in the shallow graves have confirmed that four missing Clarendon men were among the bodies found.

Investigators have taken three persons – two women and a man — into custody.

The identities of the deceased are:

1. Roy Hamilton, 42, of Longwood, Clarendon

2. Kavaughn Graham, 40, of Rocky Point, Clarendon

3. Ricardo Mathra, 33, of Longwood, Clarendon

4. Omar Bennett, 30, of Rocky Point, Clarendon

The men were reported missing on Tuesday, April 7. They were last seen in the Kingston 11 area, after leaving home in Clarendon to do business.

On Monday, May 11, the bodies were discovered in an advanced state of decomposition by members of the JCF’s Major Investigation Division, Canine Division and the Scenes of Crime Unit.

Lawmen are working to ascertain the identity of the fifth body that was found, as investigations intensify.

