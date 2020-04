There are now 396 Coronavirus cases in Jamaica.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton this afternoon gave the latest data.

In the last 24 hours, 15 additional cases were confirmed adding to the 17 mentioned last night when the total was 381.

One of the cases among the fifteen came from Centrefield BPO in New Kingston.

Additional cases continue to come from Alorica. Fifteen of the last 32 cases (in 48 hours) have come from Alorica, Portmore, St Catherine.