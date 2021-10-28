39 Cult Church Members Fined $30,000 Each, or 20 Days in Prison

The 39 members of the Pathway International Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, who were arrested last week Sunday, October 17, and charged for Breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, were fined a total of $1,170,000, when they appeared in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, October 27.

All 39 members, mostly female, who were charged following last week’s sacrificial ritual at the church, all pleaded guilty and were each fined $30,000 or ordered to serve 20 days in prison.

The cult church members were arrested after they were caught in breach of the COVID-19 protocols, at a sacrificial ritual being held at the church, which ended tragically with two members being sacrificed, and three others injured.

Another male member of the organization was fatally shot by the police, when he attacked them with a knife, during an attempt to hinder the lawmen from arresting deceased cult pastor, Kevin Smith.

Smith was killed in a motor vehicle accident along Church Road in Linstead, St Catherine, on Monday morning, while being transported to the Major Investigation Division in Kingston, where he would have been charged with two counts of murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.