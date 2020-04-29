381 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Jamaica

Coronavirus
There are now 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica, according to the Ministry of Health.

The previous number of confirmed cases, announced Monday night was 364 but 15 new cases have been confirmed.

Meantime there are reports that a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre in New Kingston has been closed down after one case was confirmed there..

The BPO sector has been shut down a week now after Alorica in Portmore became the new centre of the outbreak. But some centres were given exemption because of essential work without which telecoms and other crucial areas could not work.

