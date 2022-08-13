38-year-old Shannon Briscoe Missing, from Kingston

The Seaview Gardens Police are seeking your help to find 38-year-old Shannon Briscoe otherwise called ‘David’, correctional officer of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Thursday, August 11.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Police are that Briscoe was last seen about 5:00 p.m., en route to Half Way Tree and Seaview Gardens. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shannon Briscoe is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.