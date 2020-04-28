364 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

Sixteen new confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced a short time ago at a digital media conference being conducted by the Office of the Prime Minister, in St Andrew.

The newly confirmed cases, added to the 348 already announced up to Sunday, means there are now 364 confirmed cases. The number up to Sunday was revised down from 350 to 348 because two announced at the time were duplicate tests

Giving a breakdown of the new cases, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton said they were between three years and 77 years of age.

Of the 16 new cases, 9 were females and 7 males.

The confirmed cases include seven from the Alorica workplace cluster of cases.