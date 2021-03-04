350 Pounds of Ganja Seized in Green Island, Hanover

Police arrested and charged Five persons with $9.4 million ganja bust
The Hanover police have commenced an investigation surrounding the seizure of a large quantity of ganja, which was discovered inside a make-shift hut, off Fish River Road, in Green Island, Hanover, on Wednesday, March 3.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, but the police say they intend to make an arrest in connection with the seizure, in short order.

Reports by the Green Island police are that about 11:00 am, a team of officers carried out an operation at a section of the community know as Fish River Road.

A search of the area led the lawmen to a heavily vegetated location where they spotted the make-shift hut, and a search was carried out on the inside and also in the surrounding.

The search led to the discovery of several folded tarpaulins, which were used to cover compress and loose ganja, weighing approximately 350 pounds.

The drug had an estimated street value in the regions of more than one million dollars.

