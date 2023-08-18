34-Year-Old Female Vendor Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

A 34-year-old female vendor died from injuries she received in a hit and run accident, along a section of the Bustsmante Highway in Clarendon, on Wednesday.
She has been identified as Ann Marie Beason, otherwise called ‘Stephanie’ a vendor of Rhules Pen in Palmers Cross, Clarendon.
Reports by the May Pen police are that about 10:30pm, Beason and her common-law-husband had just alighted from a taxi and was standing along a section of the roadway, when she was mowed down by a motorist who failed to stop.
She was assisted to hospital where she died whilst being treated.
Community members in Rhules Pen say, Beason is said to be the mother of four children, who worked very hard on a day to day basis, to provide for her family.