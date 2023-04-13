332 Arrests for Gun and Drug-Related Offences

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting 332 arrests and major seizures of illegal guns and drugs during the first quarter of the year.
Addressing a recent virtual press conference, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, informed that for the period January to March, there were two major gun seizures at the ports. These, he said, included a shipment of 22 guns in January and 59 in February.
A total of 225 illegal guns were seized for the quarter, Commissioner Anderson said.
“This represents the highest number of seizures since 2017. Additionally, 238 persons were arrested and charged for gun-related offences over the period,” he informed.
In addition, 1,563 kilograms of cocaine and 4,204 kilograms of ganja were seized, and 94 persons were arrested and charged for drug-related offences.
Major General Anderson said that work will continue to build the capacity of detectives to investigate gang-related matters, noting that a multi-agency approach has been taken with respect to training.
The Commissioner informed that 60 personnel recently participated in an anti-gang training course, which was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the law-enforcement community to investigate, prosecute and ultimately secure convictions in organised-crime cases.
The anti-gang training course was undertaken in collaboration with the National Center for State Courts and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs in the United States (US).
Commissioner Anderson said that among the 60 participants, 40 were drawn from the JCF and others from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Victim Support Division of the Justice Ministry and the Financial Investigations Divisions (FID).
“We believe that this training will lead to even more arrests and convictions in the future as we continue to disrupt the criminal organisation,” he said.