32-year-old Jerome Johnson Missing, from St James

Thirty-two-year-old Jerome Johnson, a customer service representative of Lilliput, St. James has been missing since Sunday, September 04.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 6:30 p.m., Johnson was last seen at home wearing a white shirt, black vest and a pair of black pants. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jerome Johnson is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-979-8452-3, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.
No photograph of Jerome Johnson was available at the time of this publication.