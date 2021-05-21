3000 Pounds of Ganja Seized in Portland

The Portland police is reporting that they have seized approximately 3000 pounds of ganja, during an operation carried out at San Shy Fishing Beach, in Bryan Bay, Portland, on Wednesday, May 19.

Reports from the Port Antonio police are that between the hours of 8:05 pm, and 11:45 pm, lawmen searched and abandoned boat, and discovered 67-knitted bags, and two parcels contained compressed ganja.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $8,000,000.

The police also reported that no one was arrested in connection with the seizure.