3000 Families To Be Fed At Fun In The Son Bronx

Pastor Gladstone Johnson, co-organiser of Fun In The Son Bronx, will be feeding 12,000 people this weekend at the 8th staging of the 12th District Community Engagement.

“We have collaborated with various business leaders in the Bronx, as well as faith leaders and elected officials to bless 3000 families (approximately 12000 people). It is a blessing to be able to do this,” he told McKoy’s News.

On Saturday, food distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Families will receive fresh produce from farms in Pennsylvania as well as non-perishable items and eggs. The project is endorsed by Glory Music, Good Neighbors Community Outreach Agency, New Testament Temple Church of God, Council Member for the 12th District of the New York City Council Andy King, Kori’s Eats, IHOP, other local businesses, and faith-based organizations.

Due to the restriction on large gatherings, food will be issued at 35 locations.

Fun In The Son was started in 2002 by Tommy Cowan and Carlene Davis. It is the largest gospel festival in the English-Speaking Caribbean, attracting hundreds of thousands of people each year. The Cowans joined forces with Good Neighbors and New Testament Temple in 2013, to reach the underprivileged section in Bronx.

After the food distribution, a virtual concert will be held on the Fun In the Son Bronx’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as www.funintheson.nyc.

It will feature Carlene Davis, Glacia Robinson, and Odayne Rhoden & the Worship Experience.

Rev Donnie McClurkin, Pastor of Perfecting Faith Church, Rev Paul Peart, Senior Pastor of New Testament Temple Church of God and Council Member Andy King will inspire the viewing audience with words of upliftment.