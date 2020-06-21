300 Jamaican ship workers disembark in Port Royal

More than 300 Jamaican ship workers disembarked from cruise vessels in Port Royal, today June 20.

          The workers disembarked under the Government of Jamaica controlled re-entry programme. The Jamaican ship workers returned on the Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas, and the Disney Wonder.

They were processed using the established protocols for screening, testing and quarantining. All the workers will be kept in quarantine until their results expected tomorrow or Monday. For those whose results return negative they will be allowed to quarantine at home, under strict protocols for 14 days. For those who tested positive, they will be held in state isolation.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, headed a Jamaican Government multi-agency delegation observing the process today.

Some of the over 300 ship workers who disembarked two cruise ships in Port Royal, Kingston, today (June 20), make their way to be processed.

 Adrian Walker Photo

 

