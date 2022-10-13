30 Housing Units Handed Over in Phase One of Roseneath Park, Old Harbour

Thirty housing units in Phase one of the Roseneath Park development in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, were handed over to proud new homeowners during a ceremony Wednesday (October 12).
The units form part of a total of 140 detached two-bedroom units to be purchased by the National Housing Trust (NHT) from Roseneath Developers Limited under the guaranteed purchase programme (GPP).
Of that number, 70 units will be made available in Phase one.
The ceremony featured the special handover of a modified, wheelchair accessible unit to former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Constable Owen Graham, who was injured while discharging his duties.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in his address at the ceremony, said the housing development is in keeping with the Government’s efforts to make homeownership possible for all Jamaicans.
“Handing over houses to my fellow Jamaicans always gives me great pleasure, as each house handed over means that one more family has received an opportunity to make homeownership a reality and to start their journey in the creation of generational wealth.
What a joy it is to finally begin to pay mortgage instead of rent. This is the dream of most Jamaicans,” he said.
The development is a complete community with infrastructure such as paved roads with curbs, street names, traffic signs, storm water drains, a water distribution network, chain-link perimeter fence, central sewage collection and treatment system, and an electrical distribution system with streetlights.
Chairman of the NHT, Lennox Channer, said the development signifies the Trust’s commitment to providing decent housing for all Jamaicans.
He noted that the recipients represent every income band, age group and gender.
He noted that the Roseneath Park development demonstrates the value of partnership.
“Throughout the phases of our nation’s history, we are constantly reminded that there is strength in coming together. Today, we are demonstrating just how partnership is making the homeownership dream a reality for another set of well-deserving Jamaicans through the joint efforts of the NHT and Roseneath Developers Limited,” Mr. Channer said.
Land within the development has been earmarked for greenspaces, recreational and commercial activities, a school, and a church.