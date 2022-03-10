3-Year-Old Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in St Andrew

Three-year-old Shadean Martin, of 9-miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident along the Bull Bay main road in the parish on Wednesday, March 9.

Reports by the Bull Bay Police are that about 6:15 pm, the driver of a Honda Civic motor car was traveling towards St Thomas, when the infant allegedly ran across the path of the vehicle and was hit.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the ill-fated motor vehicle has since been warned for prosecution.