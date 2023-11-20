3-year-old Indiana boy kills 2-year-old brother with gun found in mother’s purse

A 2-year-old Indiana boy was accidentally shot to death by his 3-year-old brother, who found the loaded gun in their mother’s purse, police say.
The boys’ mother told police that her 3-year-old son was in her bedroom when he found the gun and shot his younger brother, WGN reported. She frantically drove the wounded toddler to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injury.
The tragic incident happened Friday night in Gary, about 150 miles from Indianapolis. Neighbors reported hearing a loud bang shortly before 7:30 p.m., ABC reports.
The Gary Police Department confirmed the shooting in a post on Facebook, urging gun-owning residents to “secure their firearms in a gun box or with a gun lock.”
In a joint statement from Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince and Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus, the men expressed their grief and pledged ‘=action in the wake of the young boy’s death.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the two-year-old child who was so tragically taken from our community. We understand nothing we say will ease the pain these tragedies cause in our community,” the statement said.
“This case is under investigation, but it’s a difficult reminder of the responsibility we all have as adults in properly securing any firearms and devices that may become weapons in the hands of innocent children.
“Clearly, we must do more to protect our community members from accidents like these, and we are going to act,” the pair said.
They reminded residents that the police department offers free gun locks and said they will be ordering “many more.”