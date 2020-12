Jamaica News: Three more people have died from COVID-19 and 61 people were confirmed with the virus, Wednesday.

The death toll is now 279.

The Ministry of Health says the 61 cases take the total to 11,968. Westmoreland had the highest number of confirmed cases, 18, followed by Kingston and St Andrew, 16, and St Ann 6.

There were 154 more recoveries, moving the total to 8,525 and leaving active cases at 3,010. One hundred and three were in hospital, 11 of them critical.