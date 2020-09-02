3 More Deaths As 224 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Three more Jamaicans have died as a result of COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 24, as new cases have gone up by 224.

The 224 positive tests have moved the total to 2,683 and represent more than 1,000 new cases in the last week. In a release late Tuesday night, September 1, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the three who died were 73, 79 and 88, all males with underlying conditions.

The new cases consist of people between the ages between the ages of two years and 87 years. Kingston and St Andrew account for 81, St Catherine for 51, Clarendon 17 and St Thomas 15. Those four parishes in the southeast account for nearly three quarter of the new cases.

Six of the cases are critically ill.