3 more COVID-19 deaths

Jamaica News: Three more COVID-19 deaths were recorded Monday, October 5, bringing the total to 125 fatalities in Jamaica. Meantime, there were 97 new confirmed cases, pushing that total to 7,109.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that, of the new cases, 67 were females. The largest portion of new cases came from: Kingston and St Andrew, 32; St James 22 and St Catherine 14.

There are 140 people in hospital with COVID-19 illness and 12 of those are critical. There are 4,216 active cases.

