3 Guns Found in St. Andrew During Police/Military Joint Operation

During a joint operation between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), three guns were found at 100 Sunrise Crescent in the parish of St. Andrew.
According to a video report, the operation was a “planned intelligence-driven operation” that started at around 5 AM on Monday. The three illegal weapons that were found include a rifle and two semi-automatic pistols.
Several varied ammunition rounds were also found at the scene.
Law enforcement agents from the St. Andrew North Division are taking point in the operation and they are being supported by the JDF, Specialized Operations, The Canine Division, and the Caribbean Search Centre.
The joint operation is said to be in response to several shooting incidents and robberies in the area and several persons have been taken into custody following the search and seizure. One individual, who was found with a gun in his possession, will be charged with illegal firearm possession along with other offences under the firearm act.
The Constant Spring Criminal Investigations Department is currently processing this individual.
Watch the video report below:
