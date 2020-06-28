3 die as bikes collide head-on

Three men are dead following a crash involving two motorcycles on the Green Island main road in Hanover on Friday, June 26.

They have been identified as:

Dane Wedderburn, unemployed of Caudwell district in the parish, driver of a Suzuki Access motorcycle

Troy Myrie of Salt Spring, Green Island in the parish, driver of a Happy World Special Edition motorcycle and

Rajay Parkins a pillion on Wedderburn’s bike

Reports from the Green Island Police are that about 9:40 p.m., Friday, Wedderburn and Parkins were travelling easterly, aboard a motorcycle, along the Green Island, while Myrie was travelling Westerly.

Upon reaching the Green Island Bridge, Wedderburn overtook a motorcar and collided with the motorcycle that was driven by Myrie. Both drivers sustained head injuries, while Wedderburn became engulfed in flames after the motorcycle exploded. All three men were taken to the Noel Holmes hospital where the Parkins died while being treated. Wedderburn and Myrie were pronounced dead on arrival

Investigations continue.