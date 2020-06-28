3 die as bikes collide head-on

3 die as bikes collide head-on - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Three men are dead following a crash involving two motorcycles on the Green Island main road in Hanover on Friday, June 26.

They have been identified as:

  • Dane Wedderburn, unemployed of Caudwell district in the parish, driver of a Suzuki Access motorcycle
  • Troy Myrie of Salt Spring, Green Island in the parish, driver of a Happy World Special Edition motorcycle and
  • Rajay Parkins a pillion on Wedderburn’s bike

Reports from the Green Island Police are that about 9:40 p.m., Friday, Wedderburn and Parkins were travelling easterly, aboard a motorcycle, along the Green Island, while Myrie was travelling Westerly.

Upon reaching the Green Island Bridge, Wedderburn overtook a motorcar and collided with the motorcycle that was driven by Myrie. Both drivers sustained head injuries, while Wedderburn became engulfed in flames after the motorcycle exploded. All three men were taken to the Noel Holmes hospital where the Parkins died while being treated. Wedderburn and Myrie were  pronounced dead on arrival

 

Investigations continue.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....