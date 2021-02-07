3 charged in church murder

Police have charged three men with the murder of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, who was shot dead in a church in Falmouth, Trelawny, Sunday, January 31

Charged are:

Twenty-three-year old Leon Hines, a storekeeper of Rose Heights, Montego Bay, St. James who was charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to murder. Twenty-nine-year old Javan Garwood, otherwise called ‘Janoy’, who was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder, and

Dwight Bingham was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Mrs Lowe-Garwood, a senior bank employee of Daniel Town in the parish was shot dead in the Agape Christian Fellowship, Falmouth, Trelawny. Police said the murder arose out of a row in her late husband’s family over an inheritance.

Reports are that about 10:30 am., Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church when a man posing as a member of the congregation walked over to her and shot her several times in the upper body. She was taken to hospital where she died whilst undergoing treatment.

An investigation was launched It was later discovered that Hines had previously conspired with Javan Garwood and Bingham to kill Mrs. Lowe-Garwood. Hines allegedly drove a white Toyota Allion motorcar transporting Bingham to the church where Bingham shot and killed Lowe-Garwood. He then exited the church and went into the car that was being driven by Hines and made their escape.

Their court dates are being finalised.