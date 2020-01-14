3 Beautiful Women Murdered in less than a month

3 beautiful women murdered in less than a month because they decided to move on from a broken relationship.

Any woman out there now who’s planning to end their current relationship, just disappear without saying a word.. Don’t even trust u own shadow!!

https://mckoysnews.com/update-drunk-jdf-corporal-chops-common-law-wife-to-death-then-shoots-himself-in-portmore/

 

https://mckoysnews.com/saint-elizabeth-woman-stabbed-to-death-by-her-boyfriend/

 

https://mckoysnews.com/25-year-old-woman-killed-by-her-lover-in-mandeville/

Saint Elizabeth Woman Stabbed to Death by Her Boyfriend

Saint Elizabeth Woman Stabbed to Death by Her Boyfriend

Drunk JDF Corporal Chops Common-Law Wife to Death, Then Shoots Himself in Portmore

Drunk JDF Corporal Chops Common-Law Wife to Death, Then Shoots Himself in Portmore

Crime: 25-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Lover In Mandeville

Crime: 25-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Lover In Mandeville

