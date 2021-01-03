2nd girl’s body found in river

Girl’s body found in river - Mckoy's News
The body of the second girl washed away yesterday in the Black River, St Elizabeth, has just been found.

Searchers found the body of 15-year-old Sheliesha Litchmore, in the river a little after noon Sunday, January 3. The body of her friend, 13-year-old Garbrielle Madden was found after 9 o’clock this morning, also in the same river, near Maggotty.

The two girls were washed away yesterday, about 3:30 p.m. when one fell into a pool of water and the other attempted to assist. They and other girls from Coker, in St Elizabeth had gone to the river to do their laundry.

 

