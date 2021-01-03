2nd girl’s body found in river

The body of the second girl washed away yesterday in the Black River, St Elizabeth, has just been found.

Searchers found the body of 15-year-old Sheliesha Litchmore, in the river a little after noon Sunday, January 3. The body of her friend, 13-year-old Garbrielle Madden was found after 9 o’clock this morning, also in the same river, near Maggotty.

The two girls were washed away yesterday, about 3:30 p.m. when one fell into a pool of water and the other attempted to assist. They and other girls from Coker, in St Elizabeth had gone to the river to do their laundry.