29-year-old Zebron Jackson Missing

St Catherine, Jamaica (McKoy’s News): Zebron Jackson Missing – Twenty-nine-year-old Zebron Jackson, a construction worker of Africa District in Old Harbour, St Catherine, has been reported missing since Wednesday, February 12.

Jackson is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 6 feet tall.

According to Police reports, Jackson was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. on Darlinton Drive, Old Harbour in the parish. His mode of dress was an orange shirt with a green vest, black jeans, and black shoes.

All efforts to locate him have been futile.

The Old Harbour Police Station is asking anyone knowing of his whereabouts to contact them at 876-983-2204, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.