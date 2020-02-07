29-Year-Old Tour Guide From Trelawny Missing

Trelawny, Jamaica – 29-year-old Landey Peterkin, otherwise called ‘Lando’, a tour guide of Friendship district, Trelawny, has been missing since Thursday, February 6.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

According to the Wakefield Police reports, about 8:44 a.m., on Wednesday, February 5, Peterkin left home for work and has not been seen since.

It is confirmed that Peterkin did not show up for work. All efforts to locate and contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Landey Peterkin is being asked to contact the Wakefield Police at 876-610-3283, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.