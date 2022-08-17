28-year-old Itashia Lee Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-eight-year-old Itashia Lee of McIntyre Villa, Kingston 16 has been missing since Tuesday, August 16.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Lee was last seen at home— her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Itashia Lee is being asked to contact the Franklyn Town Police at 876-928-9656, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.