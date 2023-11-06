27-year-Old Man Faced with Multiple Charges

November 06, 2023 – Several charges have been laid against 27-year-old Naveedo Scarlett
otherwise called ‘Nick’ of York District, Bethel Town, Westmoreland following the shooting
death of a man and injury of another along Deans Valley, Westmoreland on Sunday, October 08.
He was charged with the Murder of 52-year-old Tian Yongming otherwise called “Ken”
businessman of Deans Valley, Westmoreland. Scarlett was also charged with Robbery with
Aggravation, Wounding with Intent, and Using a firearm to commit a felony.
Reports from the Whithorn Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Youngming was at a store, when
armed men entered demanding money. The men opened fire at Youngming and the other men,
before making their escape with cash and other items. The police were alerted, and on their
arrival, all three men were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital, where
Youngming was pronounced dead and the others hospitalized.
On Wednesday, November 01, a team of police officers on special operations apprehended
Scarlett and was placed into custody. He was later charged with the above-mentioned offenses on
Sunday, November 5th.
He is to appear at the Westmoreland parish court on Tuesday, November 14th.
