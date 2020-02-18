27-Y-O Woman Shot Dead/ 5-Y-O Son Shot & Injured At Their Home In Kingston

Shantel Mcarthy - Mckoy's News
27-Year-Old Shantel Mcarthy was shot and killed at approximately 1:00 AM This Morning at her Kingston home, her 5-year-old son was shot and injured in the attack.

MORE INFO LATER

Mckoy's News - Jamaica News

Mckoy’s News – Jamaica News

