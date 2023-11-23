26-year-old career criminal trashed home of man, 61, she met on ‘sugar daddy’ site, blinded him with detergent: cops

A Texas woman with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested after she destroyed a man’s apartment and poured detergent over his eyes when he refused to cough up $2,000 after they’d met on a “sugar daddy” dating app, according to police.
Kaley Renae Medina, a 26-year-old career criminal, allegedly attacked the 61-year-old man at his home in San Antonio after the pair had a dinner date earlier this month after meeting on the Seeking dating app — a site where young women look to meet up with older, wealthier men, WOAI-TV reported.
“You don’t know who you’re hooking up with,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters at a press conference.
“This person is clearly someone who’s dangerous.”
The victim told police nothing unusual happened during the dinner, and they continued to text each other — but he did not intend to see her again, police said.
“What it appears to be is one of these — for lack of a better term — ‘sugar daddy’-type sites where people with money meet up with younger people that need money. And make some sort of an arrangement to date or what have you,” Salazar said.
The man told police that Medina showed up unannounced around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, but he let her inside.
They talked and drank some wine when suddenly she asked him for $2,000. He told her that he didn’t have that kind of money, and she freaked out, cops said.
Enraged, she destroyed his flat-screen TV, entertainment system, a painting and then damaged several walls.
When he asked Medina to stop destroying his home, he said she poured laundry detergent over his head, burning his eyes and blinding him, according to police.
She proceeded to rob him, snatching his iPhone, passport, surveillance camera and a hair dryer before fleeing, police said.
Blinded, the victim crawled outside and yelled for help. When police arrived, he was taken to a local hospital with chemical burns to his eyes and cuts on his legs.
Salazar said Medina was arrested easily as the man knew who she was.
She had been previously charged with a DUI, intoxicated assault, aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a security guard in 2020, Salazar said.
“She’s certainly no stranger to the law,” he said.
She was charged with robbery and is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $20,000 bond, WOAI-TV reported.