26-year-old Anthony Cunningham Missing, from Trelawny

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Cunningham, security officer of Samuel Prospect in Trelawny has been missing since Friday, June 17.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 12:00 a.m. Cunningham was last seen at the Steer Town bus stop in St. Ann, wearing a grey T-shirt, a jeans pants and a black bag. He has not been heard from since and efforts to contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Cunningham is asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-975-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.