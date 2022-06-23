26-year-old Anthony Cunningham Missing, from Trelawny

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Cunningham, security officer of Samuel Prospect in Trelawny has been missing since Friday, June 17.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 12:00 a.m. Cunningham was last seen at the Steer Town bus stop in St. Ann, wearing a grey T-shirt, a jeans pants and a black bag. He has not been heard from since and efforts to contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Cunningham is asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-975-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com