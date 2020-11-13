257 police recruits graduate

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang is expressing heart-felt congratulations to the new graduates of Batches 125 and 126 in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The 257 JCF graduating officers of Batches 125 and 126 are the first cohort to have completed basic training since Jamaica’s first COVID-19 case in March 2020.

“Welcome to the JCF, which is currently undergoing the most comprehensive process of institutional transformation in the history of the organization,” he said earlier today while delivering his keynote address at the JCF’s virtual graduation ceremony.

“We are restructuring the JCF into a true Jamaican force that is built on a foundation of public safety and good order…so we can achieve sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity for our people,” Minister Chang explained.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....