257 police recruits graduate

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang is expressing heart-felt congratulations to the new graduates of Batches 125 and 126 in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The 257 JCF graduating officers of Batches 125 and 126 are the first cohort to have completed basic training since Jamaica’s first COVID-19 case in March 2020.

“Welcome to the JCF, which is currently undergoing the most comprehensive process of institutional transformation in the history of the organization,” he said earlier today while delivering his keynote address at the JCF’s virtual graduation ceremony.

“We are restructuring the JCF into a true Jamaican force that is built on a foundation of public safety and good order…so we can achieve sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity for our people,” Minister Chang explained.