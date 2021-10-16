$250k cash Prize and Giveaways for Persons Vaccinated Over Heroes Weekend

A top cash prize of $250,000 and 400 other prizes are up for grabs for persons who get vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the upcoming Heroes Weekend, under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ new vaccination drive.

Themed: “Be the Hero on the Scene; take the COVID-19 Vaccine,” the vaccination drive is being held in collaboration with Supreme Ventures Limited under its ongoing ‘Vax and Win’ promotion.

There will be a second prize of $100,000; as well as another cash prize of $75,000 for which persons who have been vaccinated since March 10 will also be eligible.

The other prizes include book vouchers valued at $50,000 and $25,000 from Kingston Book Shop as well as gift vouchers from a number of corporate entities.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, who made the announcement, explained that to be eligible for prizes, persons would have to be vaccinated between Saturday (October 16) and National Heroes Day, Monday (October 18).

Dr. Tufton stressed that the idea behind this new vaccination thrust “is to encourage, to motivate, to incentivise, to get persons to move with alacrity, with pace, with speed, to get vaccinated.