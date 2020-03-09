25-year-old shot while getting Ice Cream

Jamaica News: What was to be a regular transaction to acquire an ice-cream for his nephew has left a man dead in Denham Town, west Kingston. Dead is 25-year-old Chevon Malcolm who was shot and killed by gunmen.

 According to reports, Malcolm was standing with his four-year-old nephew and a friend sometime after 8:30 p.m. when they were pounced upon by armed men to reported shot both Malcolm and his friend. Luckily, the child was unharmed.

 Audrey Chambers, Malcolm’s mother, state that she was inside her house when she heard the gunshots. She had no idea her son was a victim.

 Malcolm was taken to the hospital where doctors reported that the shot was travelling inside him. He was pronounced dead shortly after. His mother said said that Malcolm was “a pleasant little boy to me”.

 According to the police, an investigation is ongoing.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

