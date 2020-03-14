25 Cases Of Stolen KPH Masks, Gloves Seized From Funeral Home

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): On Friday, March 13, The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has seized twenty-five cases of gloves and masks which were stolen from Kingston Public Hospital.

Reports are that the raid took place between 2 p.m and 5 p.m on Friday, at Brown’s Funeral home located at 51-55 North Street in Kingston.

The head of the Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit said no one has been arrested and investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....