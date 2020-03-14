25 Cases Of Stolen KPH Masks, Gloves Seized From Funeral Home

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): On Friday, March 13, The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has seized twenty-five cases of gloves and masks which were stolen from Kingston Public Hospital.

Reports are that the raid took place between 2 p.m and 5 p.m on Friday, at Brown’s Funeral home located at 51-55 North Street in Kingston.

The head of the Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit said no one has been arrested and investigations continue.