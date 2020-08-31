245 COVID-19 cases in one day

Health: Jamaica recorded another COVID-19 death and 245 new cases, the highest number for a single day, Sunday.

This means there are now 21 recorded COVID-19 deaths and 2,357 cases.

In its release issued late Sunday night, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the latest death is a 28-year-old woman from St James. The majority of the cases come from: Kingston and St Andrew, 92; St Catherine 62, St James 27 and St Thomas 15.

Jamaica now has 455 imported cases, 606 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases and 212 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked.