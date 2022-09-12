24-year-old Romario Williamson Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-four-year-old Romario Williamson of Prospect Close in Manley Meadows, Kingston 2 has been missing since Friday, September 9.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that relatives last spoke with Williamson via telephone on the night of Thursday, September 8, at which time he told them he was visiting friends. However, when efforts were made to contact him the next day, they were unsuccessful. All subsequent attempts to contact him have failed.
When last seen, Williamson was wearing a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and a pair of blue slippers.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Romario Williamson is asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-839-6875, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.