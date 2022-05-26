24-year-old Krislee Fowler Missing, from Trelawny

Twenty-four-year-old Krislee Fowler, laundromat attendant of Bounty Hall, Trelawny has been missing since Wednesday, May 25.Trelawny

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 137 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 3:45 p.m., Fowler was last seen at home wearing a black tights, black blouse and black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Krislee Fowler is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3271, police emergency 119 number, or the nearest police station.