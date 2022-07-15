24-year-old Donna-Lee Donaldson Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-four-year-old Donna-Lee Donaldson of Grants Crescent, Kingston 10 has been missing since Tuesday, July 11.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 5:00 p.m., Donaldson was last seen at home wearing a black rumper and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donna-Lee Donaldson is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police are 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.