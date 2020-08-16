24 new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday evening bringing the total to one thousand one hundred and six.
Five of the cases are imported.
The Ministry of Health says 16 of the 24 latest cases are male and eight are female. Their ages range from 10 to 71
Meantime 761 people have recovered.
