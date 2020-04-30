24-hour curfew in St Catherine to be lifted Friday morning

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the 24-hour curfew for St. Catherine will be lifted tomorrow, Friday, May 1.

A shut down has been in effect for two-weeks in St Catherine which has so far accounted for 231 of the 396 confirmed cases in Jamaica up to April 29.

The 24-hour curfew was extended for three days this week, as the health authorities said they wanted more time to contact and interview people who had been in contact with persons from the Alorica call centre site. Alorica has contributed nearly half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

The recent three-day extension of the 24-hour curfew for St. Catherine began on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:00 PM and will be lifted as at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, Friday.

In a release a short while ago the Prime Minister said residents are no longer restricted in movement, however they are being advised to revert to the general measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

These measures include;

Observing the islandwide curfew from 6 pm to 6 am each day

Wearing masks in public

Social distancing of 6ft apart

Stay-at-home if over the age of 65

Work from home for non-essential services

Further measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act can be found in the Jamaica Gazette on the official website of the Office of the Prime Minister.