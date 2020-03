Jamaica News: A 23-year-old man has been handed down 6 charges for an act he committed on March 4, 2020, in a section of Steer Town in the parish of St. Ann.

Hadarow Bailey, otherwise called ‘Sento,’ has been charged with: wounding with intent with the use of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, aiding and abetting, conspiracy, and misprision of a felony.

Reports are that Bailey drove into the Steer Town community aboard a Honda Stream motor car about 2:45 pm and opened fire hitting two men then made good his escape. The police were called and the men assisted to the hospital where they were treated and admitted in serious condition.

After an aggressive investigation, the police were able to track and arrest Bailey. He was thereafter charged.

