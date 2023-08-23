23 Illegal Firearms Seized in the Parish of St Elizabeth, Since the Start of the Year

The St Elizabeth police are reporting that they have managed to remove 23 illegal firearms from the streets of the parish since the start of the year.

The most recent finds occurred over the past 12 hours, between Tuesday morning, into Wednesday morning, resulting in the seizure of three illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition.

Reports are that about 1:15am, on August 23, a team of officers conducted a search at a Night Club located at Top Hill in the parish.

During the search, a Smith and Wesson 357 Magnum containing four live rounds was seized. One man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Earlier on Tuesday, about 7:30pm, a police team carried out an operation at Bantin in Mountainside community, where a  .38 revolver was discovered hidden behind a fowl coop.

Acting Superintendent in Charge of St Elizabeth, Coleridge Minto, commenced his officers and urge residents in the parish to continue working with the police to rid the parish of illegal firearms and criminals elements.

