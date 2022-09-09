22-year-old Jamar Mason Missing, from Hanover

Leave a Comment / By / September 9, 2022

Twenty-year-old Jamar Mason, a customer service representative of Lookout district, Hopewell in Hanover has been missing since Wednesday, September 07.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 182 centimetres (6 feet tall).

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 5:00 p.m., Mason was last seen at work in Freeport, Montego in St. James. His mode of dress when last seen is unknown. All attempts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamar Mason is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com