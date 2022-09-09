22-year-old Jamar Mason Missing, from Hanover

Twenty-year-old Jamar Mason, a customer service representative of Lookout district, Hopewell in Hanover has been missing since Wednesday, September 07.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 182 centimetres (6 feet tall).
Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 5:00 p.m., Mason was last seen at work in Freeport, Montego in St. James. His mode of dress when last seen is unknown. All attempts to contact him have failed.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamar Mason is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.